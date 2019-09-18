This app lets you deepfake your voice for podcasting

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Deepfakes have had a bad reputation, until now. A new app called Overdub aims to use the AI technique for a better cause.

Descript, the company behind Overdub, has launched a private beta test for the app that uses audio samples of a person's voice to generate new words or phrases, Fast Company reports.

The idea behind the app is to help creators save time and money on re-recording. The developers said that the system is resistant to abuse as it requires one to speak random sentences which must match the transcript to process them. (ANI)

