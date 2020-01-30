This is how you decode the lights on your Amazon Echo

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): So you purchased a brand new Amazon Echo speaker, and as much as you are enjoying getting your favourite music and getting to know the weather with voice commands, did you know the lights on the device are not only for aesthetics?

Amazon Echo is powered by Alexa which not only communicates with voice but uses the LED lights on the device's crown to indicate a variety of things. For example, a blue light indicates the Echo device is processing your request. The red light means muted microphones, which means the device won't listen when you call out for Alexa.

An orange light indicates issues with Wi-Fi connectivity. A yellow light means there's a status update on your recent Amazon order or someone has messaged you. A green light indicates an active call or active Drop-In and lastly, a purple light indicates that Do Not Disturb has been enabled. (ANI)

