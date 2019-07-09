This is the Chrome extension where you need to watch Netflix at work

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Watching Netflix at work is not permitted, unless you work at Netflix, of course. However, for the non-Netflix professionals, there's a Chrome extension that will let you pretend you are working while you get to watch your favourite shows.

Called Netflix Hangouts, the new Chrome extension brings up a fake four-person conference call. You can then watch any show in the window's bottom right feed, The Verge reports.

The only part to be careful about is to ensure no one notices the fourth window playing your favourite show alongside three strangers. The extension has been developed by Mschf Internet Studios which earlier created a Slack channel that offered USD 1,000 prize money. (ANI)

