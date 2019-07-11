This Japanese hotel has room installed with full-sized cockpit simulator

Tokyo [Japan], July 11 (ANI): If you don't intend to fly out of a country but want to still experience flying, a hotel in Japan is offering a room equipped with a full-sized cockpit simulator for those who love airplanes.

As Kotaku reports, the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, which is connected to Terminal 2 of Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, offers a room, called the 'Superior Cockpit Room, featuring a full-sized cockpit based on a Boeing 737-800.

One can book an afternoon 90-minute block with an instructor for approximately USD 275 and experience flying from Haneda to Osaka International Airport. Without the instructor, the room costs around USD 232 for a night. (ANI)

