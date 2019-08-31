Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey

This simple technique was used to hack into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:29 IST

California [USA], August 31 (ANI): What happens when Twitter CEO's own account is hijacked? It raises tons of security questions for the millions of users on the platform. On Friday afternoon, hackers took over Jack Dorsey's Twitter account using an utterly simple technique.
As The Verge reports, the vandals who go by the name Chuckling Squad got in through Twitter's text-to-tweet service, which requires linking of the phone number to the account, operated by Cloudhopper.
The hackers accessed Dorsey's number using SIM hacking, which involved convincing a carrier to assign his number to a new phone that they controlled. Although Dorsey's account was retrieved in 15 minutes, the incident is a reminder of the security vulnerabilities existing even in the most high-profile social media accounts. (ANI)

