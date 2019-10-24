Representative image
This tool calculates how much your Prada bag will sell for

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:33 IST

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): If you have been planning to sell your luxury bag but are unsure if it will fetch you the right price, a new tool will help you calculate its worth in the second-hand market.
Clair, short for Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale, is a smartphone app that allows sellers to quickly assess the value of their luxury bags, Fast Company reports.
Once a customer puts in details about the age, model, and condition of their luxury bag, Clair's algorithm determines the bag's worth in the second-hand market. (ANI)

