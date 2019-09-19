This website settles arguments for you

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): The next time you and your friend fight over something, head straight to Let's Settle, a website that helps you settle arguments, just at the click of a button.

Let's Settle is a free site and allows you to write a post describing your situation. Resolving your argument is the site's users who can vote for who they think is right. The site then calculates a percentage of people who support each side, Mashable reports.

The site allows one to see both sides to the argument and is a dedicated place to solve them, instead of seeking advice. You can visit letssettlethis.com to seek help to get your arguments resolved. (ANI)

