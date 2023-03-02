Thousands of users report Netflix outage: Downdetector

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): American media company Netflix's video streaming services were reported to be down by thousands of users in some regions, according to Downdetector.com, an outage-tracking website.

A quick look at the website, which gives a real-time overview of outages and other issues, tells that at the peak around 2000 users reported the brief outage which started at around 12 pm IST.

Netflix remains a dominant streaming service as it has millions of paid subscribers globally.



While reports are proliferating, the services' official server status page doesn't convey any outage. An official word on the matter is also yet to come from the video streaming platform.

Meanwhile, last month Netflix finally revealed details on its plans to stop people from sharing their family plan passwords - a practice that violates its terms of service and hurts its overall revenue, as per GSM Arena, a tech news-related website.

The streaming platform updated its Help Center to say that only accounts within one household will be shareable. To ensure devices are associated with the primary location, Netflix will ask users to connect to the Wi-Fi once every 31 days, according to GSM Arena. (ANI)

