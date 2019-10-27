TikTok says it is not influenced by Chinese govt

Los Angeles [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): TikTok has revealed that its data centres are entirely outside of China in response to questions by the US lawmakers about the company's data protection practices.

In a statement published on its official website, TikTok wrote that it stores the US user data in the United States with backup redundancy in Singapore.

The company also clarified that it doesn't censor content based on sensitivities related to China. It further stressed that it has never been asked by the said government to remove any content and nor would do so if asked. (ANI)

