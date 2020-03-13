Tinder cancels 'Swipe Night' international launch over COVID-19

California [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): Tinder's apocalyptic adventure Swipe Night series will not launch around the world, the company has officially announced.

In a brief press note on its official website, Tinder notes that Swipe Night series, which was planned for a global launch this weekend, has been cancelled out of sensitivity over the series' apocalyptic theme and the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

First launched in October last year, Swipe Night series is an interactive, first-person apocalyptic adventure in which Tinder users decide what happens to them next and their choices impact who they match with. (ANI)

