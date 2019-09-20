Tinder introduces Swipe Night for series-based matching experience

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Tinder is introducing a new way to help the Gen-Z match up with their choice of people.

The Swipe Night story is a first-of-its-kind interactive experience where Tinder members choose to journey through moral dilemmas and practical choices with only seven seconds to decide. Their choices will be added to their profiles and, in turn, impact their matches, the official blog notes.

It is the first time responsive, streaming video will be available on Tinder. Every Sunday in October, a new part of the Swipe Night adventure will be released. From 6 PM until midnight, any active Tinder member in the US will have the chance to experience the feature. (ANI)

