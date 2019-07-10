Tinder Lite to launch in Vietnam in coming weeks

Los Angeles [USA], July 10 (ANI): Tinder is expanding its services around the world, especially Asia, and as part of the efforts, the dating service is set to launch the Lite version of its main app in Vietnam.

According to The Verge, Tinder Lite, which is 25 times smaller than the main app, is likely to launch in Vietnam in the coming weeks. It will further launch in other areas in Southeast Asia and South America.

Tinder Lite maintains the core functionality of swiping profiles but doesn't offer data-hungry elements such as the Feed. It consumes lesser battery and data as compared to the main app. (ANI)

