Tinder now lets you add sexual orientation to bio

Los Angeles [USA], June 4 (ANI): Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Qeer, Asexual, Bisexual or Demisexual, you will now be able to finally add your sexual orientation on dating app Tinder.

In the official release, Tinder explained that the new feature allows you to edit or add more information about your sexual orientation. To make the change, tap on Orientation in the edit profile section. You will be able to select up to three terms out of nine available options that best describe your orientation.

You will also be able to choose to potential matches as per your orientation preference. The Orientation feature on Tinder will be rolling out this month in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, India, Australia and New Zealand. (ANI)

