Top electric scooter picks in India this year

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Moving towards electric two-wheeler vehicles would seem like a viable choice for any regular Indian family amid rising fuel prices coupled with air pollution in urban areas of the country.

Though the initial investment might feel like a hiccup to many, it's the savings that come later on which make it smooth sailing afterwards. The pollution output of EVs is also nil and the same goes for their monthly maintenance charges.

Further, the usage of electric vehicles is also promoted by the government as they lessen carbon emission from our country, which is among the highest in the world. We have curated this list of popular electric scooters which are currently available to buy in India.

Ather 450X



Ather 450X is an electric scooter available to buy in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,40,280. It comes in 2 variants and 3 colours with the top variant price starting from Rs. 1,59,291.

This scooter generates 3300 W power from its motor. With both front and rear disc brakes, Ather 450X's range is up to 80 kilometres, with a standard range of 65 kilometres for each full charge.

Ola S1 Pro



The price of the OLA S1 Pro electric scooter in India starts at Rs. 1,27,670. It's available in only 1 variant with 10 colour options to choose from. The scooter generates 5500 W power from its motor.

With both front and rear disc brakes, OLA S1 Pro also boasts a combined braking system for both wheels. The Ola electric scooter lineup is currently considered among the best battery-powered two-wheelers in India.

TVS iQube electric



TVS has also entered the electric scooter market with the TVS iQube which is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,00,752 in India. There is only 1 variant released with just a single colour option.

The TVS iQube generates 3000 W power from its motor and comes up with front disc and rear drum brakes. Several modern features are pre-loaded into the vehicle including a USB charging port, TFT instrument cluster, navigation, charging status, ride statistics, etc.

Bajaj Chetak EV



Bajaj is widely regarded as one of the most trusted brands of scooters in India and its Chetak EV is an electric scooter available at a starting price of Rs. 1,42,297. It comes in 2 variants and 6 colours with the top variant price starting from Rs. 1,42,903.

Bajaj Chetak EV generates 3800 W power from its motor with front disc and rear drum brakes. Most noteworthy are its design details which refines Chetak's retro look with an essentially modern one.

Okhinawa Okhi-90



Launched at Rs 1.21 lakh, the Okhinawa Okhi-90 is a high-speed electric scooter that has a range of close to 200 km along with a top speed of 90kmph. Powering the motor is a removable 3.6kWh, lithium-ion battery which supports fast charging.

In terms of features, the scooter gets in-built navigation, a digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, a USB port for mobile charging, and call and notification alerts.

Electric scooters run clean and produce zero emissions, making them a popular alternative.

Currently, the biggest problems faced by this market are range and charging infrastructure. However, with improving technology and infrastructure, electric scooters will become an even more convenient option in the near future. (ANI)