Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Gaming laptops today are capable of handling the latest and greatest games nearly as well as the best gaming PCs, along with being portable to take it anywhere on the go.

Over the past few years, gaming laptops have improved a lot most notably thanks to more powerful and efficient GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. Plus, now Intel Arc GPUs are entering the market, bringing some much-needed competition.

Several of them go as fast as 360 Hz. There are also an increasing number of 2560 x 1440 display options, giving you an option other than 1080p or 4K.

There is more choice than ever in components too which can make finding the best gaming laptop a tricky process. So, check out this list of best gaming laptops in the market to find the one that's right for you.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15



Running on the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, this gaming laptop from HP is a budget pick with a 144Hz display. Consider this as an entry-level gaming laptop that has just about enough juice to hold its own when it comes to high FPS eSports gaming.

Alienware x17 R2





The Alienware x17 R2 goes up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, some of the most powerful parts on the market. It's still clearly a gaming notebook while being futuristic and minimal. With a fast CPU, lots of hard drive space and a surprisingly good touchpad, the m15 R4 is a suitable tool for both work and play.

ASUS ROG Strix G15



This laptop features the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX paired with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 (130W) making it a gaming powerhouse. It packs a tonne of high-end features including a 300Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch full-HD display or you can opt for a QHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)



The Zephyrus uses an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and an AMD Radeon RX 6800S, as well as the company's proprietary features like SmartShift (to move power between the CPU and GPU) and SmartAccess Memory. Asus has also added a webcam, which was a glaring omission on previous models.

Acer Nitro 5



Acer has too joined the race to launch a new 12th Gen Intel processor-powered gaming laptop in India and has refreshed its most-loved Nitro 5 gaming laptop with these new Intel CPUs. With minor design changes, the new Nitro 5 is mostly a hardware upgrade that makes it a new gaming beast. (ANI)

