Twitch adds support for FaceTime's SharePlay feature

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Streaming gaming platform Twitch has added support for the SharePlay iOS 15 FaceTime feature, allowing iPhone and iPad users to watch Twitch streams with their friends and family members over FaceTime calls.

The news was shared by Twitch Support's official Twitter handle.

"Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay," the tweet read.





Users on iOS 15.1 and later and iPadOS 15.1 and up will be able to hop on Twitch during a FaceTime call and select a live stream to watch together with people on the other line.

Playback controls will be synced for all users on the call and each user will be counted as a separate viewer. Users will be able to chat, follow, subscribe and cheer on the stream via their own Twitch account, reported GSM Arena.

SharePlay for Twitch is limited to iOS devices running iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 currently, and there is no integration for the Twitch Apple TV app. (ANI)

