Twitch Studio goes in beta testing

California [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Live streaming platform Twitch has rolled out an all-in-one streaming app, Twitch Studio that allows new creators to make content easily.

Twitch Studio is currently open to beta testing and comes with a guided setup to help creators find optimal settings, including connecting the mic and webcam easily, the official blog notes.

Creators also get access to customisable templates to understand the final output. It features activity feed, alerts, and chats for better engagement. To gain access to the beta Twitch Studio, creators can sign up on the official page. (ANI)

