Representative image
Representative image

Twitter apologizes for using users' 2FA details to serve ads

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:15 IST

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): If you were worried about seeing targeted ads on Twitter, you should because the microblogging platform has now acknowledged that it indeed used two-factor authentication (2FA) details to serve tailored ads.
In an official blog post, Twitter said that the 2FA data may have been inadvertently used for advertising purposes, particularly its Tailored Audiences program that allows advertisers to target ads to customers based on their marketing lists.
There is no clarity on how many people were impacted by this 'error', but Twitter said the issue has been fixed and that no personal data was shared externally with its partners or third parties. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:18 IST

Instagram rolls out new camera with 'Create' mode for Stories

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): Instagram has rolled out a new camera design that brings it closer to Snapchat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:13 IST

Uber Pet will solve pet-lovers' biggest problem

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): Uber is reportedly experimenting with a new feature that makes it easier for the drivers to find out whether the riders are bringing a pet along for the ride.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:12 IST

Amazon rolls out multilingual mode for Alexa

Bangalore, Karnataka [India], October 9 (ANI): Amazon has rolled out a new multilingual mode for its Alexa digital assistant which allows users to switch between languages easily.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:10 IST

Phone or remote control? Andy Rubin teases unusual 'Project Gem' device

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): Android co-founder Andy Rubin is back with a new device that is unusual on many fronts, including its form factor which appears to be a cross between a phone and a smart TV remote control.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:06 IST

Sony to offer AR experience for 'Ghostbusters' fans in Japan

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], October 9 (ANI): To commemorate the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, Sony is reportedly testing a new augmented reality (AR) experience in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:49 IST

Instagram rolls out new feature to prevent phishing attacks

California [USA], October 8 (ANI): Instagram has added a new feature that is aimed at tackling phishing attacks carried out through social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:48 IST

Sony PlayStation 5 to officially launch by 2020-end

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 (ANI): Sony's awaited next-gen gaming console will be called the PlayStation 5 and it will launch at the end of 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:36 IST

Instagram gets Dark Mode for iOS 13 and Android 10

California [USA], October 8 (ANI): Scrolling endlessly through the night on Instagram will be less stressful for your eyes as the Dark Mode is now supported on the app.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:35 IST

Netflix brings '3%' episodic game to Alexa, Google Assistant

California [USA], October 8 (ANI): Netflix is adding '3% Challenge', a new title based on hit Brazilian series 3 per cent to its gaming catalog.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:32 IST

Google wants Android OEMs to offer 'digital wellbeing' app

California [USA], October 8 (ANI): Google wants people to keep a check on their digital wellbeing and it is reportedly pushing third-party Android device makers to offer some kind of digital wellbeing app.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:25 IST

Instagram tests Group Stories

California [USA], October 7 (ANI): Instagram has started testing its Group Stories feature for a more private photo sharing experience on the platform.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:20 IST

Sony doubles PlayStation 4 Remote Play users, adds wider Android support

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], October 7 (ANI): Sony has announced a new update to PlayStation 4's Party and Remote Play features.

Read More
iocl