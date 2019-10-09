Twitter apologizes for using users' 2FA details to serve ads

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): If you were worried about seeing targeted ads on Twitter, you should because the microblogging platform has now acknowledged that it indeed used two-factor authentication (2FA) details to serve tailored ads.

In an official blog post, Twitter said that the 2FA data may have been inadvertently used for advertising purposes, particularly its Tailored Audiences program that allows advertisers to target ads to customers based on their marketing lists.

There is no clarity on how many people were impacted by this 'error', but Twitter said the issue has been fixed and that no personal data was shared externally with its partners or third parties. (ANI)

