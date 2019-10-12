Twitter app relaunches for Mac

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): The official Twitter app is back for the Apple Mac, with subtle improvements.

As Mashable notes, the revised app is tailored for the Mac and created with macOS Catalina's Project Catalyst tech that allows developers to easily port iPad apps on Mac.

This also means that in order to use the new app, users will have to run Catalina on their Mac. The new Twitter app for the Mac is available in the Mac App Store. (ANI)

