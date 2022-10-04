Twitter Blue subscribers can now edit tweets

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Micro-blogging platform Twitter, over the course of last month, has been internally testing a function that would let users edit tweets, and now this feature is finally live, but with a limitation.

According to GSM Arena, users can only edit their tweets if they are subscribed to Twitter Blue.

That much was known from the first time the company teased it. However, you should also note that currently, editing tweets is only available in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The functionality will roll out to the US soon, but so far there's been no mention of it becoming available to those who don't subscribe to Twitter Blue, reported GSM Arena. It may eventually get there, but for starters, it will be an added perk for the subscription service.

Further, it's worth noting that the new feature to edit tweets has some limitations. For example, users cannot edit tweets 30 minutes after they've been published.

There's also a limit to the number of times each tweet can be edited, and Twitter will show a history of previous versions of that tweet, so people know exactly what's changed.

Twitter Blue's official account shared these updates in a series of tweets. The first one read, "test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand! US coming soon."





"plus, a version history is available on every edited Tweet so you know what changed," read a subsequent tweet.



In a third tweet, they wrote, "loving your edits, we're excited to continue expanding this test to new markets--can't wait to hear what you think!"



It has definitely taken Twitter a long time to introduce this feature, one that's pretty much been a staple of a lot of other social media services, it may just be a case of 'better late than never', as per GSM Arena.

For those unfamiliar, Twitter Blue is a service offered by Twitter that unlocks exclusive features such as the ability to quickly undo a just-sent tweet and theme options within the app.

The subscription service also lets users try out new features before they become available to the public, such as the new 'Edit' button. (ANI)

