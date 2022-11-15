Twitter CEO Elon Musk "fires" app developer via tweet for this reason, find out

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has been laying off employees and contractors of the micro-blogging platform, has fired yet another member of his Twitter team and that too seemingly with a tweet.

The person whose employment was terminated by Musk is an Android developer named Eric Frohnhoefer who had stated in his tweet that Musk's assessment of Twitter being slow as the app is doing ">1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines," was wrong.

On late Sunday night, Musk tweeted, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

Later, Eric cited Musk's tweet and wrote, "I've spent ~6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can say that this is wrong."

Following this, the richest man in the world asked him, "Then please correct me. What is the right number?" and also asked, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"

As reactions to his Twitter conversation started pouring in, an unidentified user stated, "I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev."

To this, Eric replied by tweeting, "Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email."

Another user then chimed in and tagged Musk in his tweet, asking the billionaire, "with this kind of attitude, you probably don't want this guy on your team."

Musk responded to the same Twitter thread by simply saying, "He's fired."

Since acquiring Twitter Musk has fired several employees of the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Legal and even the Board of Directors.

He has also made a flurry of decisions impacting the working of Twitter which has millions of daily active users.

Among the biggest change that Twitter is seeing is the inclusion of the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription. However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertisers pulled back from the site. (ANI)