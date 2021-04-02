Twitter confirms 'Spaces' are coming to desktop web browsers

California [US], April 2 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter's 'Clubhouse'-like audio chat rooms feature 'Spaces', will soon be rolled out in desktop browsers.

The company confirmed the news to The Verge. The outlet asked the social media company about 'Spaces' on the desktop after seeing a tweet from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, that shows what 'Spaces' preview cards could look like when viewed on the web.

Twitter has been working hard to bring its Clubhouse-like audio chat rooms feature 'Spaces', to users on iOS and Android. A logical next place for 'Spaces' to show up would be on the web, and Twitter is working on the feature for browsers.



And the company has not been entirely secret about developing the feature, either. Last Friday, a Twitter 'Spaces' developer posted some designs of how a 'Space's' intro screen might look on the web.

Currently, 'Spaces' is only available on mobile, bringing it to the web would be a significant expansion for the company. With the broader reach of the company, Twitter could come closer in the race to compete with 'Clubhouse', which is still only on iOS (though an Android version is on the way). It would also bring the micro-blogging site in closer parity to 'Discord', which on Thursday launched its social audio rooms feature, 'Stage Channels,' on all platforms where 'Discord' is available.

As reported by The Verge, LinkedIn, Mark Cuban, Slack, and Spotify are also working on 'Clubhouse'-like live audio features, while Facebook reportedly has one in development. (ANI)

