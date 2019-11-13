Twitter introduces Topics to easily follow your interests

California [USA], November 12 (ANI): Twitter is rolling out a new tool, called Topics, to help you make the most of the conversations you are actually interested in.

The new tool allows you to follow conversations about a topic of your interest, similar to how you follow an account. As the official blog explains, Topic suggestions will also appear in your timeline and in search based on your engagement history.

Once you follow a Topic, you can manage it from the menu or your timeline. Twitter will roll out Topics in the coming months. (ANI)

