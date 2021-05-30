Twitter may roll out Facebook-style reactions

California [US], May 29 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter may add new emoticons to augment its formerly star-shaped, currently heart-shaped Like button, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

As reported by The Verge, the assets Wong found - which have been reliable predictions of future features in the past - show 'cheer,' 'hmm,' 'sad,' and 'haha' emoji reactions, though some currently only have a placeholder emoji.



Facebook has had a similar set of reactions since 2016. But Wong's leak shows that Twitter could be taking a slightly different path when it comes to which moods it wants users to express: while it has laughing and sad expressions in common with Facebook, Twitter may also include a makes-you-think and cheer option. Twitter doesn't seem to have the 'angry' expression that Facebook does, but that may be because anger on Twitter is already handled by the reply and quote tweet functions.

The Verge reported another glance at this feature when Twitter asked users about the addition of emoji reactions in a survey a few months ago.

In response to a request for comment, Twitter told the outlet the same thing it did last time that it is "always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations." (ANI)

