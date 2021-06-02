Twitter may soon add support for quick emoji reactions similar to Facebook

California [US], June 1 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter may soon roll out emoji reactions, the reactions will be similar to the ones users see on Facebook

According to Mashable, emoji reactions have been extremely popular since their introduction on Facebook and the feature is fairly self-explanatory too.

Reverse engineering pro and app analyst Jane Manchun Wong tweeted out a picture of how the upcoming feature is supposedly going to look on Twitter.





Mashable reported that some of the reactions that are expected Twitter will add include - Like, Cheer, Hmm, Sad and Haha, allowing everyone a wider range of quick reactions to the tweets showing up on your timeline.

As noted by Wong in her tweet, some of the reactions mentioned are not mapped correctly to its corresponding emoji yet which goes to show that the feature is currently in its test phase.

Per Mashable, Twitter does not have an official statement on the feature. However, users can get to see a whole bag full of features being brought to the fore under the subscription plan which starts a USD 2.99 a month. (ANI)

