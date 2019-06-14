Twitter pulls down over 4,000 accounts linked to Iranian government

California [USA], June 14 (ANI): In its latest transparency disclosure, Twitter revealed that it pulled down a massive chunk of accounts related to the Iranian government which were found in violation of the Twitter Rules.

In an official blog, Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth noted that the company removed a total of 4,779 accounts originating in Iran and believed to be associated with or directly backed by the Iranian government.

Out of these, more than 1600 accounts originated in Iran and tweeted nearly 2 million times global news content with an angle that benefited the diplomatic and geostrategic views of the Iranian state.

Over 200 accounts were more directly engaged with discussions related to Israel, while more than 2800 accounts employed false personas to target political conversations in Iran. (ANI)

