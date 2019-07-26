Representative image
Representative image

Twitter records 18 per cent hike in Q2 revenue

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:16 IST

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Twitter released its Q2, 2019 report with revenue reaching USD 841 million, an increase of 18 per cent year-over-year.
The total US revenue increased by 24 per cent to reach USD 455 million. Japan continued to be Twitter's second-largest market, witnessing a growth of 9 per cent and contributing USD 133 million of total revenue in Q2, 2019, the official release notes.
The company recorded better than expected profitability with operating income of USD 76 million and operating margin of 9 per cent, the official release notes. Twitter said that making its rules easier to understand resulted in 18 per cent drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behaviour across all tweet detail pages. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:32 IST

Star Wars arcade machine goes up for pre-order

Texas [USA], July 26 (ANI): Video game retailer GameStop has listed the Star Wars Home Arcade Game for pre-orders on its official website.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:30 IST

Google is giving away 100,000 Home Mini speakers to people with paralysis

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Google Nest, the search engine's smart home solution brand, is providing up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to help people living with paralysis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple to release scissor-mechanism keypad in 2019 MacBook Pro

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to ditch the butterfly mechanism for its MacBook keypads in the future. Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the change will be adopted sooner than previously thought.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:27 IST

Facebook is removing Instant Games from Messenger

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Facebook has announced that it is removing Instant Games from Messenger to integrate it into the Gaming tab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple to acquire majority of Intel's smartphone modem business...

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Apple has officially announced that it is acquiring a majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in a deal valued at USD 1 billion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Nintendo to release Disney-themed Switch in Japan

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Nintendo has teamed up with Disney to release a special Tsum Tsum-branded version of the Switch.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:35 IST

Lenovo launches Tab V7 at Rs 12,990

Bangalore [India], July 25 (ANI): Lenovo has added a new tablet to its portfolio today. The Lenovo Tab V7 Android tablet is designed for entertainment on-the-go.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:32 IST

Motorola releases budget Moto E6

Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget smartphone called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:32 IST

Microsoft 'Office Online' will now be simply called 'Office'

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): Microsoft is dropping the 'Online' branding from its web version of the Office suite to change the way we refer to these apps that have evolved over time and are accessible on more than one platform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:26 IST

Google makes Sound Amplifier available on older Android phones

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): Google has announced the availability of its Sound Amplifier accessibility app on devices running the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow version.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:20 IST

Two-thirds of online gamers experience 'severe' harassment: Survey

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): The internet has its own negative side that significantly affects the mental health of its users. Now, a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has found that as many as two-thirds of the US online gamers have experienced toxic behaviour to the level of 'severe

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:10 IST

Samsung's first foldable smartphone 'Galaxy Fold' is finally...

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): Your wait to own a foldable smartphone this year is likely to finally end as Samsung has officially announced that it is ready to release its Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Read More
iocl