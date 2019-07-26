Twitter records 18 per cent hike in Q2 revenue

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Twitter released its Q2, 2019 report with revenue reaching USD 841 million, an increase of 18 per cent year-over-year.

The total US revenue increased by 24 per cent to reach USD 455 million. Japan continued to be Twitter's second-largest market, witnessing a growth of 9 per cent and contributing USD 133 million of total revenue in Q2, 2019, the official release notes.

The company recorded better than expected profitability with operating income of USD 76 million and operating margin of 9 per cent, the official release notes. Twitter said that making its rules easier to understand resulted in 18 per cent drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behaviour across all tweet detail pages. (ANI)

