Twitter to add newsletter subscribe button to profiles for simple sign-ups

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter is soon going to add a new feature, newsletter subscription button. The goal is to help newsletter writers better leverage their existing Twitter followers in an effort to grow their subscriber bases.

As per Mashable, the subscribe button, which will live prominently on the profile pages of those who choose to turn on the feature, will be available to anyone with a Revue account.

The move shows the continued emphasis Twitter is placing on newsletters following its January acquisition of the subscription newsletter service.



Writers can use Revue to generate free or paid subscription newsletters. Twitter takes a five per cent cut of the latter.

According to a mockup, Twitter users will be able to both subscribe to newsletters and read a "sample issue" directly on a writer's Twitter profile page.

"Folks who have Revue newsletters will be able to enable this feature directly in Revue, and people who visit the writer's profile on Twitter can subscribe directly," explained a company spokesperson.

Twitter wouldn't provide an exact date for when the new subscribe button will first be available but said the addition is imminent -- first coming to the web and Android, and then later to iOS. (ANI)

