Twitter users report its dark blue mode is turning to either black or glaring white

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Some users of American micro-blogging and social networking service Twitter have reported that its desktop dark blue mode has gotten darker and for some even worse, it has been changed to light mode.



According to The Verge, Twitter tells that the change from blue to black was intentional. This is a part of an update to make the Twitter website respond to the light and dark modes on your OS.

Of course, if users miss the older dark blue, they can bring it back by going to Twitter's display settings and choosing Dim mode (instead of the inky black Lights Out or the bright Default), and the site should remember that preference.

The user who's Twitter switched from dark mode to light, the company says that wasn't supposed to happen. This issue was caused by a bug and could've happened to anyone if they had Twitter set to Dim or Lights Out mode but had their OS in light mode. This can be easily changed from the phone's display settings. (ANI)

