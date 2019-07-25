Representative image
Representative image

Two-thirds of online gamers experience 'severe' harassment: Survey

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:20 IST

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): The internet has its own negative side that significantly affects the mental health of its users. Now, a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has found that as many as two-thirds of the US online gamers have experienced toxic behaviour to the level of 'severe' harassment.
According to Engadget, more than half of the respondents to the survey, which was conducted over 1,000 people, said they have been targeted over race, religion, ability, gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.
The survey further found that nearly 30 per cent claim they have been doxed in an online game, and nearly a quarter of respondents say they have been exposed to white supremacist ideology. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:10 IST

Samsung's first foldable smartphone 'Galaxy Fold' is finally...

Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (ANI): Your wait to own a foldable smartphone this year is likely to finally end as Samsung has officially announced that it is ready to release its Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:20 IST

Fujifilm's first surveillance camera can capture license plate...

Minato [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Fujifilm released its first surveillance camera, SX800, which is touted to offer zooming capabilities like a telephoto camera.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:16 IST

FTC sues Cambridge Analytica over 'deceptive practices'

California[USA], July 24 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also sued Cambridge Analytica - the data firm accused of harvesting data on millions of Facebook users without consent, after announcing a record fine of USD 5 billion for the social networking giant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:12 IST

Facebook slapped with record USD 5 billion fine by FTC

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): In what is believed to be the second-largest penalty ever, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has officially announced its USD 5 billion settlement with Facebook over its mishandling of users' data in Cambridge Analytica and other privacy breaches.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple iPhone 11 models won't ditch Lightning port: Report

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): Apple's move to a USB-C port to its iPad Pro last year led to many speculating that the upcoming iPhone models will also ditch the Lightning port. However, it is now reported that even this year, Apple will retain the same port.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:42 IST

Netflix launches mobile-only plan in India at INR 199

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 24 (ANI): Netflix has announced a new mobile-specific plan for its users in India. The plan will cost INR 199 per month and will allow access to Standard Definition content only on a single smartphone or tablet at a time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:39 IST

Google Assistant will now quietly turn off smart lights without...

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): You are about to slip into a sweet sleep after a tiring day at work and tell Google Assistant-enabled smart home speaker to switch off the lights in the room. Instead of doing the job quietly, it announces loud and clear how many lights it is switching off. And now, yo

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:38 IST

Meet Gallery Go, Google's offline photo library

California [USA], July 24 (ANI): Google has introduced a new app, called Gallery Go, that is a lighter and smarter photo gallery which works as an alternative to its Google Photos in regions with insufficient internet connectivity and device storage issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:11 IST

Keep yourself cool this summer with Sony's wearable air conditioner!

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Technology has evolved so much over the years that we have a number of tech-savvy devices making our lives easy. But have you ever wondered how to survive the scorching heat while travelling or sitting somewhere with no air conditioner?

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:31 IST

Major Facebook Messenger loophole allowed children to chat with strangers

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Facebook could be headed into a major privacy row as a design flaw in its Messenger Kids app has been found allowing strangers to connect with children.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:12 IST

Apple wants to update your old iPhone, iPad models over GPS issue

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Apple has asked users of its older iPhone and iPad models to keep their devices updated in order to fix a crucial GPS issue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:01 IST

Google to pay USD 11 million to end lawsuit alleging age...

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Google has reportedly agreed to pay USD 11 million in damages to end a lawsuit that claimed it discriminated against job seekers who were 40 years or older in age.

Read More
iocl