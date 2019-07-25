Two-thirds of online gamers experience 'severe' harassment: Survey

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): The internet has its own negative side that significantly affects the mental health of its users. Now, a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has found that as many as two-thirds of the US online gamers have experienced toxic behaviour to the level of 'severe' harassment.

According to Engadget, more than half of the respondents to the survey, which was conducted over 1,000 people, said they have been targeted over race, religion, ability, gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.

The survey further found that nearly 30 per cent claim they have been doxed in an online game, and nearly a quarter of respondents say they have been exposed to white supremacist ideology. (ANI)

