Uber adds new safety features to its app

California [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Uber announced a slew of new features to its cab-hailing app to ensure a safer ride for customers.

The updated app now lets you choose to receive a four-digit PIN to verify your ride. Uber also said that it is working on new technology for a PIN-free verification using ultrasound waves, the official blog noted.

Users can now also report a problem to Uber during a ride, instead of waiting for the trip to be over. A new option also lets one send a text message to 911 with the cab details and location in supported regions.

Uber has also improved the real-time ID check for its drivers as an additional layer of security. Bike lane alerts will be added by the end of October to tell riders when they are being dropped off near a bike lane. (ANI)

