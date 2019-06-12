Uber Eats to start testing drone delivery

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Uber is reportedly gearing up to start testing drone delivery of food orders for its Uber Eats service.

According to TechCrunch, the Uber has been awarded the right to test commercial food delivery via drone.

The ride-sharing service has completed the initial phase of testing at San Diego State University in partnership with McDonald's and now it plans to include other restaurant partners later this year.

Uber's idea of using drones for food delivery is not exactly making drones hover at your doorstep with your favourite pizza, but bringing it at a predetermined drop-off location from where an Eats delivery driver will complete the last mile to hand-deliver the food to you. (ANI)

