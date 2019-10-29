Uber Eats unveils new delivery drone design

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Uber Eats unveiled a new delivery drone design onstage Forbes Under 30 Summit, which the company plans to start testing in San Diego next summer.

The new drone design allows to carry dinner for up to two people and features six rotors. The trip time is eight minutes, including loading and unloading, Forbes notes.

The new Uber Eats drone can make up to three six-mile legs for an 18-mile trip. The company's plan is to deliver meals from restaurants to a staging location where an Uber driver would travel the last mile for the hand-off to the customer. (ANI)

