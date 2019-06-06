Uber launches on-demand helicopter service in New York

New York [USA], June 6 (ANI): After taking on the roads, Uber is now spreading its wings into the air by announcing its helicopter riding service called Uber Copter.

Uber Copter will start on July 9 in New York City and will take passengers between Lower Manhattan and Kennedy International Airport in an eight-minute flight, The New York Times reports.

The service can be booked through Uber's app but it will be available only to Platinum and Diamond members of Uber's loyalty program. Customers can book up to five days in advance and the average ride will cost between USD 200 and USD 225 per person. (ANI)

