Uber Pet will solve pet-lovers' biggest problem

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): Uber is reportedly experimenting with a new feature that makes it easier for the drivers to find out whether the riders are bringing a pet along for the ride.

Called Uber Pet, the new feature will be available starting October 16th in select cities, including Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay, The Verge notes.

The feature is aimed at reducing cancellations over surprise addition of the pets to a ride. Customers can now select Uber Pet from the list before selecting a ride, which will add an extra USD 3 to USD 5 to their overall bill. (ANI)

