Uber to provide financial support to drivers diagnosed with COVID-19

California [USA], Mar 16 (ANI): Ride-hailing service Uber announced efforts at supporting its driver community impacted by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

On its official website, Uber noted that it will provide financial assistance for up to 14 days to any driver who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been asked to self-isolate. The assistance will be provided to Uber's drivers' community worldwide.

Uber has also promised to protect the current Uber Pro status for all drivers for this qualifying period. Meanwhile, Uber is also working to provide drivers with cleaning supplies to keep their cars clean. The distribution of supplies will be prioritised based on cities with the greatest need. (ANI)

