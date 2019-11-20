California [USA], November 20 (ANI): As a safety measure, Uber will reportedly start recording audio during rides to identify any warning signs.
The feature will be opt-in for users to activate audio recording on any trip or all trips, The Washington Post notes.
Users will be able to report a safety incident along with the audio recording at the end of the trip. Uber plans to soon test the feature in the US. (ANI)
Uber to soon record audio during rides in the US
ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:19 IST
