Uber to soon record audio during rides in the US

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:19 IST

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): As a safety measure, Uber will reportedly start recording audio during rides to identify any warning signs.
The feature will be opt-in for users to activate audio recording on any trip or all trips, The Washington Post notes.
Users will be able to report a safety incident along with the audio recording at the end of the trip. Uber plans to soon test the feature in the US. (ANI)

