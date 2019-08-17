Upcoming Apple Watch may release in Titanium and Ceramic version

California [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to release its next iPhone lineup on September 10 and latest leaks indicate that the company may also introduce new Apple Watch models as well.

According to iHelp BR, the beta watchOS 6 hints at Apple working on a new ceramic and titanium watch models.

It is not clear if the 44mm Titanium and 44mm Ceramic versions refer to the Apple Watch Series 5 or just new models of the Apple Watch Series 4. (ANI)

