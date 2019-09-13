Washington [USA], September 13 (ANI): The Congress is reportedly requesting internal records from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
The records include internal communications between executives around key projects such as WhatsApp's acquisition, Apple's App Store search algorithm, and so on, Mashable reports.
The companies have been asked to also submit lists of competitors by-product, email, and financial statements. This move is part of The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust investigations. The deadline to cooperate is October 14. (ANI)
US Congress asks Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google to provide internal records
ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST
Washington [USA], September 13 (ANI): The Congress is reportedly requesting internal records from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.