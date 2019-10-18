US military finally ditching floppy disks to control nuke launches

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The US military is moving away from 8-inch floppy disk to finally use highly-secure solid-state digital (SSD) storage solution to coordinate nuclear launches.

Floppy disks are used in the Strategic Automated Command and Control System or SACCS, used by the US nuclear forces as they are unhackable because it does not rely on the internet, Engadget reports.

Installing a modern system is easier said than done as it requires to be certified that an adversary can't take control of the weapon, that the weapon will be able to do what it is supposed to when called on. (ANI)

