US military to test armed robotic vehicles next year

Texas [USA], July 15 (ANI): The US Army, one of the world's most powerful military, is set to test robotic armed vehicles as soon as next year.

The platoon of robotic vehicles will be remotely controlled by human soldiers, inside modified Bradley Fighting Vehicles, the official release notes stated.

The initial testing will include two Mission Enabler Technologies - Demonstrators or MET-Ds and four robotic combat vehicles. Each MET-D will have one driver, one gunner, and four soldiers testing platoon-level manoeuvres. (ANI)

