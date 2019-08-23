USA: FDA to perform heart surgery using computer assistance

Maryland [USA], August 23 (ANI): Over a hundred heart patients in the US will undergo trial for an innovative, computer-assisted surgery this fall.

The FDA plans to try the new computational medicine approach, called Optimal Target Identification via Modelling of Arrhythmogenesis (OPTIMA), with 160 heart patients, Engadget reports.

By using an MRI scan, the team creates a model of the heart's atria chambers, complete with simulated virtual cells with an electrical pulse to see where an irregular heartbeat develops.

After operating on the virtual model multiple times for current or future complications, the team designs a single treatment plan which the surgeon simply follows when operating in real-time. If FDA-approved, OPTIMA may soon make its way to hospitals for cost-efficient treatments. (ANI)

