Use of technology makes Indians feel younger: Study

Bangalore [Karnataka], Sept 12 (ANI): Using technology makes Indians feel younger, according to research released by Lenovo.

The research, which surveyed over 15,000 individuals from around the globe, found that 40 per cent of global respondents feel 'a lot' or 'somewhat' younger because of technology. 66 per cent of Indian respondents feel the same.

Interestingly, a whopping 91 per cent Indians believe that the use of smart devices have a positive impact on the ability to improve their overall health. 85 per cent feel that technology helps them keep in touch with people who live far away. (ANI)

