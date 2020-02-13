Valentine's Day: Here's how to express your geeky love

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Feb 13 (ANI): If you are late to Valentine's Day gifting tradition, technology can come to your immediate help!



If you love tech and want no other way to express love but with technology, here are a few ways you can consider to say "I love you" in a geeky way.



Make Google Assistant do the talking - Google Assistant has been added with a new feature that will make the day of romance even more romantic. Simply say, "Hey Google, turn up the love" to see the magic unfold. There's a bonus of red and purple glow if you have smart lighting in your home.



Let the band take care of their health - whether or not your partner is into fitness, this Valentine's Day, gift them your care in the form of a fitness band. Brands including Samsung, Fitbit, Xiaomi offer affordable options that monitor their sleep, steps, and heart rate.

Shake things up with toys - This year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, introduced a previously 'tabooed' segment - sex toys! A great way to express your geeky love is to surprise them with a sex toy and watch your relationship turn spicier.



Flip them out with the foldable - Samsung's latest and hottest product is the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The design, pocketability, and specifications of the Z Flip would ensure your amour is always connected with you. Plus, it is an extravagant purchase for those who love to splurge.



Netflix and chill - This is a classic, also geeky, way to express love. Sit back, grab some popcorn and tune in to the latest rom-com, horror, or thriller movie to make the most of this Valentine's Day. Just ensure this time you have your own subscription to flaunt! (ANI)

