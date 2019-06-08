Vaping ads on social media must disclose nicotine risk: FTC

Washington [USA], June 8 (ANI): The vaping trend is catching on and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is concerned about companies posting ads on social media without any health warnings.

The FTC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have sent warning letters to companies posting ads about flavoured e-liquid products or vape on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter without the warning that the products contain highly addictive chemical, nicotine, the official release said

The non-disclosure in social media posts could be seen as a violation of the FTC Act. Companies have been asked to disclose material health or safety risks in ads on social media or when influencers endorse these products. (ANI)

