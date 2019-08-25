Vaping claims first life after 'unexplained lung disease': Report

Atlanta [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): A person has reportedly died from what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speculate to be a vaping or e-cigarette related condition.

The CDC describes it as severe, unexplained respiratory condition after reported vaping or e-cigarette use. Nearly 200 other cases of varying severeness have been reported across US, TechCrunch reports.

It is unclear if vaping exacerbated or caused the pulmonary illness or whether it is some byproduct of the nicotine cartridges that is risky.

In many cases, patients show a gradual start of symptoms, including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, even gastrointestinal illnesses. No specific product has been identified or linked in all cases. (ANI)

