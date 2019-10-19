Vatican City, Oct 19 (ANI): Vatican's latest attempt at directing the millennials to the almighty, the eRosary wearable device, has been marred with a very Earthly problem- cybersecurity issues.
As Cnet reports, security researcher Baptiste Robert found that the 'Click to Pray' eRosary app contains a bug that would have allowed a hacker to take over user's account just by knowing the registered email address.
Robert reached out to the Vatican and the issue has since been fixed. (ANI)
Vatican issues fix for eRosary app flaw
Oct 19, 2019
