Vatican issues fix for eRosary app flaw

Vatican City, Oct 19 (ANI): Vatican's latest attempt at directing the millennials to the almighty, the eRosary wearable device, has been marred with a very Earthly problem- cybersecurity issues.

As Cnet reports, security researcher Baptiste Robert found that the 'Click to Pray' eRosary app contains a bug that would have allowed a hacker to take over user's account just by knowing the registered email address.

Robert reached out to the Vatican and the issue has since been fixed. (ANI)

