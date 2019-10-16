Vatican launches Click-To-Pray eRosary wearable

Vatican City [Italy], October 16 (ANI): To attract more youngsters who love technology, the Vatican has launched a new wearable device that allows the ease of click-to-pray.

Called Click-To-Pray eRosary, the smart bracelet consists of ten black agate and hematite rosary beads and a smart cross that stores data from the connected app. It is activated by making the sign of the cross, Vatican News reported.

The device is positioned as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary for peace in the world. It is priced at 99 Euros. (ANI)

