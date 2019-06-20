Vedantu launches Wave, India's first online live interactive learning platform

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Live interactive online tutoring company Vedantu has launched a new platform called Wave, touted as India's first online live interactive learning platform.

The official press release explains that Wave platform is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to offer personalised teaching and learning for each child.

Some of the features include live quizzes, an interactive learning experience, multiple teacher assistants, and insights on child engagement. The platform captures every click and interaction, including facial emotions for deep learning patterns of each individual student. (ANI)

