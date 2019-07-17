Vibrating, ant-like robot could repair internal injuries in humans

Atlanta [USA], July 17 (ANI): Ants may not be welcome on the human body, but researchers have built a 3D-printed of the crawlies to one-day help repair injuries from the inside.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a new type of 3D-printed micro-bristle-bot, size of the world's smallest ant, which moves by harnessing vibration from piezoelectric actuators, ultrasound sources or even tiny speakers, the official release explains.

Some prototype robots have four legs, while others have six. They are designed to respond differently to vibrations based on their frequencies, allowing for enhanced control on their movement on a surface.


